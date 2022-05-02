Desjardins Lowers Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$11.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Fiera Capital stock remained flat at $$8.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

