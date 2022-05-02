Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $40.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

NYSE:HUN opened at $33.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after buying an additional 339,407 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,451,000 after buying an additional 358,663 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 59.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 461,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

