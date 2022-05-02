Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to Hold

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($93.55) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($86.02) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($81.72) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of HENKY opened at $15.99 on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

