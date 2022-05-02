Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Target Price to $22.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s previous close.

TROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NYSE:TROX opened at $17.20 on Monday. Tronox has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tronox will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,550,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,245,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,935,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after buying an additional 1,095,514 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,191,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after buying an additional 952,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after buying an additional 756,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

