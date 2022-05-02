Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Target Price to $22.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s previous close.
TROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.
NYSE:TROX opened at $17.20 on Monday. Tronox has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13.
In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,550,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,245,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,935,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after buying an additional 1,095,514 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,191,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after buying an additional 952,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after buying an additional 756,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.
Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
