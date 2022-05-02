Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 28.9% in April

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DBOEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($161.29) to €156.00 ($167.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($198.92) to €193.00 ($207.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse to €191.00 ($205.38) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

DBOEY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.30. 82,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

