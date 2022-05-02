Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 28.9% in April

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DBOEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($161.29) to €156.00 ($167.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($198.92) to €193.00 ($207.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse to €191.00 ($205.38) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.
DBOEY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.30. 82,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
