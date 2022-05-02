Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €193.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €193.00 ($207.53) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($184.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($190.32) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($206.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DB1 stock opened at €166.20 ($178.71) on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a 52-week high of €169.55 ($182.31). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €158.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.26.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.