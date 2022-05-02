Deutsche Post (DPW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW):

4/27/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €64.00 ($68.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/22/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($69.89) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/21/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €64.00 ($68.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/14/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €59.80 ($64.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/1/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €52.00 ($55.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/29/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €54.00 ($58.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/28/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €67.00 ($72.04) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/15/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($69.89) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/11/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €62.40 ($67.10) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/11/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €59.00 ($63.44) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/10/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €67.00 ($72.04) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/10/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €59.00 ($63.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/10/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($69.89) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/10/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €67.00 ($72.04) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/9/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €77.00 ($82.80) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/9/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($69.89) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/4/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($69.89) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €67.00 ($72.04) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

FRA:DPW traded up €0.13 ($0.14) during trading on Monday, reaching €40.92 ($44.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552,348 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €43.12 and a 200-day moving average of €50.25. Deutsche Post AG has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($44.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.