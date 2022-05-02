Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.86 ($25.66).

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.57 ($18.89) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.76 and a 200 day moving average of €16.56. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($19.49).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

