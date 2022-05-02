DexCom, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DexCom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DXCM. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DexCom from $725.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on DexCom from $535.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.82.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $408.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 197.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.94. DexCom has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45.

DexCom shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.51%. DexCom’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total value of $253,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

