Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) CEO Heather E. Brilliant Acquires 301 Shares

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) CEO Heather E. Brilliant acquired 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,676.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DHIL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.81. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709. The firm has a market cap of $540.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.48 and a 200-day moving average of $192.04. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 181.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

