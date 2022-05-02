Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.44. 246,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,614. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $382,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

