Discover Financial Services Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $112.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.59. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 110,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,600,000 after acquiring an additional 113,590 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,586 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 226,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

