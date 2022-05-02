Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in April

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,998. Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 7.37%.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

