Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NYSE DG opened at $237.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.36. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

