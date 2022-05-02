Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 677,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 290.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLMAF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

OTCMKTS DLMAF traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.42. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754. Dollarama has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $61.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also offers products online. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,420 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

