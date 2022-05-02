Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.01. 1,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,148. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.33). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 18.09%.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

About Dolphin Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.