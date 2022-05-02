Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $4.48 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.80.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.81.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $338.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.63. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $335.63 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

