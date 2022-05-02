DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $604,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,242.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $830,408.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,826. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,853,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,457 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth about $43,238,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth about $29,623,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth about $18,454,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $21.75 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.83.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

