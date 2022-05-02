DP Cap Acquisition Corp I’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 9th (NASDAQ:DPCSU)

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 9th. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of DPCSU opened at $10.05 on Monday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPCSU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $15,060,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $11,121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $10,060,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $9,337,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $8,549,000.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses its search on operating in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

