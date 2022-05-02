Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ DGNU opened at $9.80 on Monday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGNU. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,398,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

