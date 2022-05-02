DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Short Interest Update

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CLCN opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. DriveItAway has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

