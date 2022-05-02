Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Driven Brands reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $468.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of DRVN stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.89. 551,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Driven Brands by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Driven Brands by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its position in Driven Brands by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

