DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,272.51.

DSDVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of DSDVY opened at $81.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.17. DSV A/S has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $133.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DSV A/S ( OTCMKTS:DSDVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DSV A/S will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2707 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

