Duke Energy (DUK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Duke Energy has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.300-$5.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.30-$5.60 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Duke Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DUK stock opened at $110.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.44.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

