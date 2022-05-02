Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 61,792 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 709.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 30,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $54.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

