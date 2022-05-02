Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.130-$1.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.13-$1.20 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.31.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.