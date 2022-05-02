Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:DNB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. 322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

