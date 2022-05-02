Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
OTCMKTS DURYY remained flat at $$5.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $10.40.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
