Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS DURYY remained flat at $$5.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

