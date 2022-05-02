Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) to report $144.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.40 million and the highest is $146.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year sales of $710.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.40 million to $715.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $932.90 million, with estimates ranging from $914.80 million to $947.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BROS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,139,125 shares of company stock worth $264,147,230 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

