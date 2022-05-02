Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

NYSE:DT opened at $38.36 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.08, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 40.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 27.6% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 194,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 17.0% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $823,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

