e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,107 shares of company stock worth $2,728,706 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 78,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 2.01. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

