Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $3.800-$4.100 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $42.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.32 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $44.13 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $560.32 million, a PE ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGRX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

