Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Down 28.2% in April

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ETST stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.02. 454,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Earth Science Tech has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

About Earth Science Tech (Get Rating)

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

