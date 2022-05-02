Eastern (EML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.99. Eastern has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastern in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eastern by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Eastern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Eastern by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

