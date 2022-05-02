Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $102.67 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

