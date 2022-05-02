Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSE:EXG opened at $8.91 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

