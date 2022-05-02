EchoStar (SATS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect EchoStar to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $498.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EchoStar to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EchoStar alerts:

NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.34. 1,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,550. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other EchoStar news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter.

EchoStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.