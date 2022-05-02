Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.