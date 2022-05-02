Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives $11.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue cut Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electricité de France from €17.00 ($18.28) to €13.70 ($14.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of ECIFY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,287. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 8.02%.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

