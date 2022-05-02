Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) vs. Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Critical Analysis

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electromed and Helius Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $35.76 million 3.02 $2.36 million $0.22 57.59 Helius Medical Technologies $520,000.00 22.56 -$18.13 million ($7.55) -0.41

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Electromed has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Electromed and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 547.25%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Electromed.

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 4.94% 5.77% 5.06% Helius Medical Technologies -3,473.56% -198.39% -153.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Electromed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electromed beats Helius Medical Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electromed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

