Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.00.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday.

LLY stock opened at $292.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $181.19 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.32% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 125.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 186,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 257,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

