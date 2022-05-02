Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $9.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

NYSE LLY traded down $7.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.56. 113,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,719. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $181.19 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.33.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.32% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

