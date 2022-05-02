Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.
Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $9.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.
NYSE LLY traded down $7.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.56. 113,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,719. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $181.19 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.33.
In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
