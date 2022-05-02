Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $356.00 at Mizuho

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $292.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $278.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $181.19 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.25 and its 200 day moving average is $263.33.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.32% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

