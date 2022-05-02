Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $356.00 at Mizuho

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.
Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $292.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $278.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $181.19 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.25 and its 200 day moving average is $263.33.
In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
