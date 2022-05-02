Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 226.80% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ ELYS opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 4.52.
About Elys Game Technology (Get Rating)
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.
