Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 226.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 4.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the third quarter worth $262,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the third quarter worth $217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 69.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

