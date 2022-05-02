Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08. Embraer has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

