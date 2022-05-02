EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EMCOR Group in a research report issued on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s FY2023 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EME has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $106.48 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.75 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,139,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,879,000 after acquiring an additional 403,825 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,088,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 210,421 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,084,000 after acquiring an additional 193,118 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

