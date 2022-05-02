EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Up 30.7% in April

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 925,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EMCORE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,126. EMCORE has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EMKR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 110.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 721.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

