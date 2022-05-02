Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $32.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.88. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

