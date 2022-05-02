Encompass Health Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Encompass Health in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

EHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Encompass Health stock opened at $68.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2,991.4% during the 1st quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

