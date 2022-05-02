Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $112.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.42. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $151.64.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $5.02. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 8.6% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 14.6% in the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 50.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

